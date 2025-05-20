Channel 4 brings video content to Spotify in UK-first

Starting this week, Channel 4 is to become the first UK broadcaster to distribute video content on Spotify.

The content will come from its digital-first, youth orientated platform Channel 4.0 and will be available on Spotify’s mobile and desktop apps.

Today’s announcement continues a long line of digital innovation of the broadcaster which was the first in the UK to launch a streaming app, beating the BBC’s iPlayer by more than a year, and was also the first to offer whole episodes of shows via YouTube.

It’s also part of Channel 4’s plans to become a digital first broadcaster as it leans into the ongoing decline in linear viewing and prepares for a post-broadcast landscape. This strategy most recently saw the launch of its streaming app on Apple’s mixed reality headset.

Alex Mahon, Channel 4 CEO, said: “Gen Z are watching video across lots of digital platforms as well as on Channel 4 heartland ones and Spotify is very much one of the new, so that’s where we’re going.

“This new first of its kind approach puts Channel 4 content in another place where people already are.

“It is another first from Channel 4 and is on course with our Fast Forward strategy to grow new audiences and fresh revenue. We’ve always led the pack on digital – and we’re doing it again.”

Roman Wasenmüller, VP of Spotify’s Podcast Business, said: “We see Spotify as a powerful tool for broadcasters like Channel 4 to connect with new and loyal audiences.

“Video consumption is growing rapidly on Spotify, and our platform provides the perfect space for Channel 4 to extend its reach, build even stronger relationships with their audience, and drive incremental revenues.”