EE reveals one-day saving on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

EE will be offering a limited number of Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablets for £349 – £150 lower than the standard retail price – via its app tomorrow ( 20th May).

The deal is the latest of EE’s new monthly ‘Tech Drops’ event which sees it offer deep savings on the hottest tech gadgets on a first-come-first-served basis.

EE Tech Drops are open to both EE and non-EE customers, though the network says select existing mobile and home broadband customers will be alerted up to 24 hours before each drop.

The deals form part of EE’s ambition to offer the best tech with the best-in-class connectivity in and out of the home, and over time will include savings on items such as laptops, headphones and TVs.

Last month’s initial Tech Drop saw shoppers able to snap up a pair of Beats Studio Pro headphones for less than half their recommended retail price.