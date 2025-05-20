Not Going Out returns next month

Lee Mack’s Not Going Out returns to BBC One next month with a storyline which jumps forward 8 years from the previous series and sees Lee and Lucy (Sally Bretton) looking to move home.

The sitcom is now the UK’s all-time second longest running by number of series and remains a top audience draw for the BBC, with iPlayer audiences streaming 13.2m hours of the show last year despite there being no new episodes.

A further season of six episodes, set to air in 2026, has already been commissioned.

Produced by Avalon, the series is Mack and Daniel Peak and commissioned by Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC.