Channel 4 buys new Orient Express docuseries

A new four-part series exploring the route of the iconic Orient Express at the height of its fame has been pre-bought by Channel 4 and will air on its More4 channel in September.

Co-produced by Rumpus Media (part of STV Studios) and High Rock Media, The Orient Express: A Golden Era of Travel will also be available on the Channel 4 streaming app.

In its peak, the train was a second home for celebrities, politicians, monarchs and spies and also provided inspiration for one of Agatha Christie’s most famous works.

The series will examine how Europe has changed since the Orient Express launched in 1883 as it explores the 1,700-mile journey from London to Istanbul, including key cities and towns such as Munich, Salzburg, Vienna, Budapest and Sofia.

As well as the glory days of the past, the series examines how war and political upheaval shaped and impacted the cross-country train service that connected countries across the continent for decades, and will also feature the inaugural run of Golden Eagle’s luxury train service from Paris to Istanbul.

Josephine Brassey, Acting Managing Director at Rumpus Media, said: “The original Orient Express may now be a symbol of a bygone era, but through continued representation in the arts – not least in one of the most-loved detective stories of all time – the train service remains an enduring source of wonder and intrigue.

“Combining stunning aerial footage and illuminating historical insight, this series gives viewers a first-class ticket on an iconic journey that was once the pinnacle of luxury travel.”

Fintan Maguire, MD and Creative Director at High Rock Media, said: “This series captures the Orient Express journey in the glory days, when passengers could start in London and fan out across Europe on an adventure of a lifetime.

“Packed with great archive and enlightening interviews as we retrace the journey today, the series gives viewers a brilliant sense of what Europe was like for Orient Express travellers, as well as how things are now – with plenty of surprises along the way.”