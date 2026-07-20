Channel 4’s advertising diversity awards calls for better representation of Class

Pictured: The Channel 4 building, 124 Horseferry Road, London, SW1P 2TX, 2024

Channel 4 is challenging advertisers to improve their representation of working-class Brits.

The publicly owned but commercially funded broadcaster is making class the focus of the 2026 iteration of its annual Diversity in Advertising Awards, offering £1 million worth of advertising airtime to support work that champions more authentic representation.

Brands and agencies are being asked to challenge outdated stereotypes and better represent “the lives, agency and influence of working-class people across the UK”.

The initiative also encourages the meaningful involvement of working-class creatives and consultants behind the scenes.

The winning brand will receive £1 million worth of Channel 4 advertising airtime across the broadcaster’s linear, streaming, and social platforms. An additional five shortlist entries will also be offered up to £250,000 of match funded commercial ad space.

According to a 2024 YouGov survey, 56% of Britons consider themselves working class, while a 2025 report from the Social Mobility Commission identified that figure as 53%.

Despite this, early findings from Channel 4’s upcoming seventh Mirror On The Industry audit reveals a stark contrast in representation in adverts, with only 11% of characters identified as working class compared to 41% as middle class.

Working-class people are also heavily depicted through the lens of their jobs, with characters more than three times as likely to be shown in a uniform (37%) compared with the total sample (11%).

Rak Patel, Chief Commercial Officer at Channel 4, said: “Over the past decade, Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising Award has helped drive meaningful change across the industry, while proving that inclusive advertising delivers results.

“This year, we’re challenging brands to rethink how working-class people are represented in advertising and bring forward fresh ideas that reflect one of the UK’s largest and most influential audiences.”

Amy Jenkins, Sales Leader at Channel 4, said: “More than half of people in the UK identify as working class, yet they remain significantly underrepresented in advertising.

“By entering this initiative, brands have an opportunity to reach an audience whose considerable spending power and influence is often overlooked, while creating work that resonates more strongly with modern Britain.”

Further details and how to enter Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising Award are available here: Channel 4 Sales website – Business for Good.