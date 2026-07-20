Sky Mobile adds free global roaming for Diamond VIP customers

Sky is offering its most loyal customers free global roaming when they take any Sky Mobile plan.

The TV and broadband giant enrols all customers into a VIP scheme that includes exclusive rewards and experiences and the new free roaming offer is available to all customers on its ‘Diamond’ VIP level.

Eligible customers will be able to use their UK data, calls, and texts as if they were in the UK at no extra cost when they arrive in one of the 120 destinations across EU/EEA, the USA, Australia and more.

The perk doesn’t require any installations or downloads and activates as soon as eligible customers use 10MB data or make a call or text to a UK number while in one of the destinations.

Sky VIP Diamond tier customers who already have Sky Mobile can start using free global roaming from today while qualifying new joiners will enjoy the perk from the start of their mobile plan.

Ben Case, Managing Director of Connectivity at Sky, said: “We’re giving our longest-standing Sky customers free global roaming in 120 destinations with Sky Mobile – it’s another way we’re recognising loyalty with rewards that matter.

“Whether in Chile or China, South Korea or South Africa, Sky VIP Diamond customers will now stay connected at no extra cost.”