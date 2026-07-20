MXGP 26 gets new gameplay trailer

The first gameplay trailer has been released for MXGP 26, Nacon and Artefacts Studio’s official video game of the FIM Motocross World Championship which is set for release in October 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

MXGP 26 features iconic tracks including Bariloche in Argentina, Riola Sardo in Sardinia, Pietramurata in Italy, and Loket in the Czech Republic plus elite riders such as Romain Febvre, Maxime Renaux, Kay de Wolf, and Calvin Vlaanderen.

Today’s trailer showcases the game’s photorealistic environments, first-person helmet view, fully rewritten motorcycle physics, and completely reworked rider animations, all of which have been made possible by adopting Unreal Engine 5.