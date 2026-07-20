Mona Lisa now included in Samsung Art Store line-up

Image: Samsung / The Louvre

Mona Lisa and thirty three additional artworks from the Louvre’s collection are now available on the Samsung Art Store.

Available on Samsung Art TVs, the store lets subscribers discover over 5,000 artworks from leading museums and artists worldwide from the comfort of their home.

The new additions take the number provided in partnership with the Louvre to 51 and also include Eugène Delacroix’s Liberty Leading the People, Paolo Veronese’s The Wedding Feast at Cana, and Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres’ La Grande Odalisqu’.

“The Louvre represents the very best of French artistic and cultural heritage,” said Guillaume Rault, Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics France.

“We are proud to bring these masterpieces beyond museum walls and into the homes of millions around the world through our Samsung Art TVs.”