Freeview marks the sale of 23 million TVs since 2014 

Almost 23 million TVs capable of receiving Freeview have been sold since 2014 according to newly published figures from GFK, PTV Panel.

Watched in over 16 million homes, Freeview is the UK’s biggest TV service. Its smart platform, Freeview Play, comes built into most new TVs and provides easy access to live, catch up, and on-demand content from the major free-to-air broadcasters.

“Since launch, Freeview has continued to grow and bring the best of free TV into people’s homes,” said Owen Jenkinson, Director of Freeview.

“This new milestone cements the appetite for free, accessible TV in the UK as new players and channels continue to be added to the service every year at no cost to viewers.”