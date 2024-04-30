Clarkson’s Farm series three debuts on Prime Video this week 

Clarkson’s Farm returns to Prime Video this Friday (May 3rd) when the first four episodes of the hit show’s third series will be available to stream. The remaining 4 episodes will follow a week later on May 10th.

The new episodes find Diddly Squat facing a headwind of challenges; crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the restaurant are dashed and the farm shop is facing closure.

Cue Clarkson hatching a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land, triggering an avalanche of schemes involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer.

As always, Lisa, Kaleb, Gerald, and Charlie are on hand to guide and correct the would-be farmer in his endeavours.

To tie in with the show’s return, a range of products from the Diddly Squat Farm Shop are now available from Prime’s grocery service, including Clarkson’s Bee Juice Honey, his eye-watering Ghost Chilli Chutney, Ginger Marmalade Jam, Cow Juice Vodka, Hint of Hot Gin, and Sunday Roast Seasoning.