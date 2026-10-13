CNN expands All Access subscription to the UK and Canada

CNN is bringing its All Access subscription plan to the UK next week (October 20th) and will also launch the service in Canada.

Subscribers will be able to stream a selection of live channels from the broadcaster’s portfolio of international and US programming, exclusive video-on-demand content, plus a library of CNN Original Series and CNN Films.

They’ll also have unlimited access to all text, audio and video content on CNN.com and the CNN app, including subscriber-only content.

Regular prices have been set at £4.99 / $7.99 CAD per month or £49.99 / $79.99 CAD annually, but introductory launch offers of £37.99 and $59.99 CAD are available for the first year.

UK CNN Live subscribers will be upgraded to the All Access plan and eligible subscribers in Canada will be able to log in with their Pay TV credentials to access the new video offering at no additional cost.

CNN, which is now part of David Ellison’s Skydance, says All Access will be extended to additional international markets in the coming year.

“CNN’s reputation as a premium, trusted name in news is unparalleled around the globe. We’re excited to provide these audiences with a simple way to access our live 24/7 channel and global reporting in one place,” said Alex MacCallum, Chief Operating Officer, CNN Worldwide.

“Following the enthusiastic reception of this offering in the U.S., expanding first to the UK and Canada has been our top international expansion priority as we continue to invest in and grow our direct-to-consumer business.”