Come Dine With Me enters the Metaverse

Channel 4 cooking show Come Dine With Me has landed in the metaverse with Minecraft players now able to compete to become the ultimate dinner party host.

The Come Mine With Me experience has been created by Metavision, Blockworks and series producers Multistory Media, an ITV Studios label, and allows players around the world to step into the bustling town of Minechester to design and build a dinner party from scratch.

Once there, players will be able to shop at custom stores, from a grocer’s to a builder’s yard, and have the opportunity to discover new recipes and build a dinner party beyond their imagination to share with friends.

And at the end of the ‘evening’, each player will give a score out of 10, with the contestant with the highest score crowned the winner.

More than 17,000 episodes of Come Dine With Me have been produced globally, with local versions of the series commissioned in 46 countries and territories, including Chile, Brazil, Germany and Serbia.

The show has also spawned several spin-offs, the most recent being Come Dine With Me: The Professionals which sees teams of professional chefs and restaurateurs compete and which has been commissioned for a second series by Channel 4.

In addition the show has FAST channels on Samsung TV Plus in the UK and on Roku in the US.

Pukar Mehta, COO at MultiStory Media, said: “Keeping this beloved show fresh and relevant for our evolving audience has been a key focus over the past few years.

“The concept the team at Metavision came up with for the show’s evolution into the Metaverse was perfect, and something we had to bring to fruition.

“We continue to work with Channel 4 on exciting ideas and hope to continue Come Dine With Me’s journey into new and unexpected places.”

Ryan Norrington, Creative Lead at Metavision, added: “The further in development we went with Come Mine With Me, the more we asked ourselves, ‘Why hasn’t this been done already?’

“The format feels like it was designed from the very beginning to be played with friends on Minecraft.

“We’re very excited to be bringing a cultural heavyweight like Come Dine With Me to the Metaverse, where it can be discovered by an entirely new, highly engaged and younger audience.”