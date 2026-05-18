Sky News to launch paid ad-free podcasts service

Sky News is launching a premium podcast subscription plan which moved adverts and gives listeners access to bonus episodes and early releases.

Costing £2.99 a month, the Sky News Insider: Podcasts subscription bundle also includes a weekly newsletter with exclusive insight from hosts of the broadcaster’s podcasts, first access to tickets to live shows and a community forum to enable chat directly to podcast hosts.

Launch of the subscription model comes as demand for Sky News podcasts rose by 102% year on year across Apple, YouTube and Spotify.

David Rhodes, Executive Chairman of Sky News, said: “Around our most-popular and trusted voices we see pent-up demand: people who want a bonus episode, the chance to interact with us and with each other, to attend an event, even to buy merch.

“This subscription lets us bring all of that together, giving listeners greater access to the journalism and talent they trust”