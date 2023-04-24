Composer Murray Gold returns to Doctor Who 

Composer Murray Gold is the latest key figure from Doctor Who’s successful 2005 reboot confirmed to be returning for its latest episodes.

The series is set to return in November with three specials starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor with Ncuti Gatwa then taking control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor. Gatwa’s first episode is already confirmed to be airing over the festive period.

The new episodes are being helmed by showrunner Russell T Davies who spearheaded the 2005 revival and oversaw five highly successful years for the show before stepping down alongside Tennant in 2010.

In September 2021 it was revealed, to the surprise and delight of fans, that Davies would be returning to the series which would now be made by Bad Wolf, the independent production company founded by former BBC executives Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter who both worked alongside Davies on the 2005 revival.

It was subsequently announced that David Tennant and Catherine Tate, one of the most popular Doctor and companion pairings since the show’s revival, would be returning as part of the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations. Their specials will lead into the show’s new era which will be lead onscreen by Gatwa.

Gold oversaw the show’s music throughout the original Davies era and continued in the role under Davies’s replacement, Steven Moffat, but stepped down from the role in 2018 at the end of Moffat’s tenure.

During his original time on the show Gold’s music was the subject of a special Doctor Who proms as well as a touring ‘Symphonic Spectacular’ and was released on a series of best-selling CDs.

He’s now been confirmed to be working on both the specials and new Ncuti Gatwa series.

Gold said: “I’m so happy to be invited back for another joyful ride in the TARDIS. I didn’t think twice. Working with Russell and his team is just a pleasure.”

Former 2005 producer Phil Collinson has also previously been confirmed as returning to the show.

Under a multi-year deal, all new episodes will air on the BBC with streaming service Disney+ serving as the show’s home in all countries excluding the UK and Ireland.