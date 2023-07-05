Connect Fibre launches new TV service powered by Netgem

Cambridgeshire-based UK ISP Connect Fibre is the latest ISP to partner with Netgem to launch an own-label TV service for its broadband customers.

The new service is powered by Netgem’s award-winning TV-as-a-Service solution which combines Freeview with channels streamed over broadband plus a mix of both free and paid-for streaming apps.

Users can also access a wide choice of games which they can play through the supplied 4K TV set top box, with no console or other equipment needed.

Connect Fibre joins a growing line-up of ISPs, which also includes Origin TV, Community Fibre TV, Gibtelecom TV and TalkTalk TV, using the Netgem platform to open up new revenue streams.

Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer, Netgem Group, said: “We are pleased that Connect Fibre has decided to join the group of ISPs in the UK who are leveraging our TV service to maximise the connection volumes on their Fibre networks.

“This is not only great news for their Fibre customers in terms of value proposition with over 200 channels and thousands of hours of inclusive On-demand streaming content, but it also brings the Bundle proposition to the best level – to compete effectively with the Big 4 ISPs in the market.”

Deryck Shepherd, Chief Customer Officer of Connect Fibre, added: “Connect Fibre’s mission is to bring flawless full fibre speeds to communities that need it. Leveraging Netgem’s revolutionary platform allows us to extend the range of fuss-free services we can provide.

“Viewers can enjoy a full range of interactive entertainment at a fair price, and households who require a landline can move seamlessly to a modern cost-effective service. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership, and I’m really looking forward to working with Sylvain and his team.”