Sir David Attenborough’s Wild Isles is now available to stream in 4K UHD on BBC iPlayer

Common puffin (Fratercula arctica), Skomer Island, off Pembrokeshire coast, Wales, UK, June 2022. Image credit: BBC/Silverback Films/Alex Board. Copyright: ©Alex Board/Silverback Films.

Wild Isles, Sir David Attenborough’s latest BBC One series, is now available to stream in 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) on iPlayer.

Filmed over the course of three years, the new five-part series showcases how the woodland, grassland, freshwater and ocean habitats of the British Isles support wildlife of all kinds

The first episode debuted last night with new episodes airing each week and available to stream on iPlayer in 4K following transmission.

Wild Isles joins a growing list of Sir David’s documentaries available to stream on iPlayer in UHD, including both series of Dynasties, The Green Planet, Attenborough’s Life in Colour, Blue Planet II, Attenborough’s Wonder of Song, Frozen Planet II and Seven Worlds, One Planet.

How to watch BBC iPlayer in Ultra High Definition (UHD)



Selected shows can be watched in UHD on a smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and Vestel, plus Freeview Play set top boxes from Manhattan and Humax and selected streaming services including the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire Cube 3rd Generation, both of which can be ordered from Amazon.co.uk.*



*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Nature fans can also stream Eden: Untamed Planet plus the third series of Serengeti in which Adjoa Andoh narrates tells the dramatised stories of a cast of savannah animals, including Bakari the baboon, lioness Kali, Zalika the hyena and series newcomer Utani, the mongoose.

Drama fans are also catered for with highlights including two Doctor Who specials, submarine thriller Vigil, Sherwood, Tokyo Vice, and Wreck.