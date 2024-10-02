David Tennant, Alex Hassell and Aidan Turner star in new trailer for Rivals

David Tennant as Tony Baddingham in Jilly Cooer’s Rivals. Image credit: Robert Viglasky. © 2023 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Rivals, the Disney+ adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper bestselling novel, has a new trailer.

Set to debut on October 18th, the series is set in the ruthless world of 1980s independent television – an era that changed British TV forever.

The story focuses on a long-simmering power struggle between Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) and Tory MP Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) which threatens to finally boil over as the two men lock horns over the future of Corinium Television.

The cast, which Cooper has called “some of the best acting talent that the British Isles has to offer,” includes Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luke Pasqualino and Catriona Chandler.

The series is executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Alexander Lamb, Felicity Blunt, Laura Wade, Jilly Cooper, and Director of Scripted Content for Disney+ EMEA Lee Mason, and has been written by Treadwell-Collins and Laura Wade.