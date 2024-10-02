Movie music icon John Williams celebrated in new Disney+ documentary

John Williams, the composer responsible for some of cinema’s greatest soundtracks and themes, is to be celebrated in a new Disney+ documentary.

Widely credited for changing how films sound, Williams has composed music for over 120 films and is responsible for some of cinema’s most instantly recognisable themes including Jaws, Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Jurassic Park and Superman.

Hailing from Lucasfilm Ltd, Amblin Documentaries, and Imagine Documentaries, Music by John Williams promises viewers “a fascinating and insightful” look at the composer’s 7 decade career which has seen him nominated for over 200 awards, including 54 Oscar nominations – second only to Walt Disney – and Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

The film features interviews with artists and filmmakers who’ve worked with Williams, including George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

It will be available for Disney+ subscribers to stream from November 1st and will also get a limited cinema release the same day in London, New York, and Los Angeles.