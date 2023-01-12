Deals available on BT broadband and TV packages 

BT is running time limited special offers on its broadband and TV packages, with deals including savings of up to £197 on broadband and six-months of discounts on its entertainment and sports channels.

All deals are available until 23:59 on February 1st, with savings on broadband packages restricted to new customers.

Broadband Offers

New customers can get the first six months of their contract for half price and a £0 set up fee (usually £29.99):

BT Fibre Essential (36 Mbps): £14.49 per month for the first 6 months and then a monthly cost of £28.99 (save £116)

BT Fibre 2 (73 Mbps): £16.99 per month for the first 6 months and then a monthly cost of £33.99 (save £131)

Full Fibre (900 Mbps): £27.99 per month for the first 6 months and then a monthly cost of £55.99 (save £197)

All broadband packages include BT’s Smart Hub 2.

Customers taking out a Fibre Essential or Fibre 2 packages can also get Complete Wi-Fi – which delivers wall-to-wall coverage around the home using Wi-Fi discs – added for just £6 per month for the first six months (down from £12) saving £36.

Those taking Full Fibre can also get Complete Wi-Fi added on for just £5 per month for the first six months (down from £10) saving £30.

Complete Wi-Fi includes a £100 money-back guarantee if the ISP is unable to deliver “reliable Wi-Fi coverage” in every room. BT broadband customers also receive their own Stay Fast Guarantee, meaning that they can either receive £20 back or a free cancellation if broadband speeds aren’t what they should be.

BT TV Offers

The ISP is also offering half price for the first six months and £0 up-front on all its TV packages. These deals are available new customers taking out a broadband deal and existing BT broadband customers adding TV to their account.

New BT TV customers will receive the BT TV Box Pro which can be used without an aerial and offers Wi-Fi connectivity, Dolby Atmos and up to 600 hours of recordings.