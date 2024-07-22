Disney+ sets UK streaming date for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

It’s been revealed that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Director Wes Ball’s stunning new entry in the legendary sci-fi franchise, will be available to stream on Disney+ from August 2nd.

Set generations after Caesar’s reign in a world where apes are the dominant species, the film takes viewers to a world in which apes are living harmoniously as the dominant species and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows.

As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon and William H. Macy.

The film is also set for a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release on 9th September.