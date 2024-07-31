Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes marks third week as the UK’s Number 1 film

Sci-Fi sequel Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is enjoying a third week atop the Official Film Chart, having held off stiff competition from IF (2) for a second week.

Set generations after Caesar’s reign in a world where apes are the dominant species, the film takes viewers to a world in which apes are living harmoniously as the dominant species and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows.

As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

The film’s domination of the chart is purely on the strength of digital sales – its physical Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release is currently scheduled for 9th September.

John Krasinski’s IF holds strong at Number 2, finishing 6.8k sales behind the Apes, while action comedy The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt rockets up 19 places this week to Number 3, also based purely on digital sales.

1996 disaster film Twister holds strong (4) just ahead of this week’s highest new entry, The Bikeriders (5).

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire drops one (6) finishes just ahead of Abigail (7) which rises three week-on-week. Meg 2: The Trench torpedoes back up 31 places to return to the Top 10 at Number 8.

Rounding out the Top 10 this week is Civil War (9), down six, and former chart-topper Dune: Part Two (10), which drops three places.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 31st July 2024