Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes now streaming on Disney+

(L-R): Noa (played by Owen Teague) and Koro (played by Neil Sandilands) in 20th Century Studios’ KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2024 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the latest entry in the legendary sci-fi franchise, is now streaming on Disney+.

Set generations after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes and reign of Caesar, Kingdom moves the story forward to a time in which apes are the dominant species and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows.

As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Directed by Wes Ball, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon and William H. Macy.

The film is also set for a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release on 9th September.