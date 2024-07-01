Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes gets 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release date 

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Director Wes Ball’s Ball’s stunning new entry in the legendary sci-fi franchise, comes to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on 9th September.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Set generations after Caesar’s reign in a world where apes are the dominant species, the film takes viewers to a world in which apes are living harmoniously as the dominant species and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows.

As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon and William H. Macy.



Bonus Features:

Inside the Forbidden Zone: Making Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – Join director Wes Ball, cast and crew as they expand the Planet of the Apes legacy for a new generation. Travel to the outdoor production in Australia, train at Ape School, and discover the practical and motion capture techniques in building a breathtaking Kingdom.

14 Deleted/Extended Scenes with optional audio commentary by director Wes Ball

*Bonus features may vary by product and retailer

