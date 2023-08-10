Doctor Who 60th anniversary concert is coming to BBC Radio 2

A musical celebration of Doctor Who is coming to BBC Radio 2 as part of the station’s autumn line-up.

Performed at the BBC Hoddinott Hall in the Wales Millennium Centre, the ‘Dr Who @ 60: A Musical Celebration’ concert will mark the show’s upcoming anniversary.

Both the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the BBC Singers will be performing music from series composers including Murray Gold, Segun Akinola, Dudley Simpson and Paddy Kingsland. The concert will also feature the show’s world-famous theme tune composed by Ron Grainer and brought to life by the BBC Radio Radiophonic Workshop’s Delia Derbyshire.

Confirmed guests include Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and composer Murray Gold.

Further details, including the concert’s broadcast date, will be announced at later date.

Doctor Who returns to TV screens this November for three special episodes starring David Tennant as the 14thDoctor with Ncuti Gatwa then taking control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor. Gatwa’s first episode is already confirmed to be airing over the festive period.