Down Cemetery Road renewed for second series from Apple TV

Just days after the first series reached its conclusion, Apple TV has confirmed that British thriller Down Cemetery Road will be returning for a second run.

Based on Mick Herron’s debut novel and starring Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson, series one told of a conspiracy reaching into the very heart of the nation’s defence and intelligence community.

Series two reunites private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson) and former client Sarah Trafford (Wilson) as they investigate a new mystery within the glamorous but ruthless world of black market antiquities.

The show is produced by 60Forty Films and written by Morwenna Banks who has also written for Slow Horses, Apple TV’s global hit spy show which is also based on one of Herron’s book series.

Thompson said: “I’m so thrilled that Down Cemetery Road has been enjoyed enough to warrant a second season.

“The thought of working with the team again, with wonderful Morwenna Banks in the writer’s seat and the indomitable Ruth Wilson who is the best and most brilliant co-star any aging Dame could desire, is frankly far more than I feel I deserve.

“Zoë Boehm is a punkishly delicious avatar and I can’t wait to pull on her knock-off Doc Martens again. Thanks to everyone who watched! We are go for the next one and it’s all down to you.”

Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV, added: “Audiences around the world fell in love with ‘Down Cemetery Road’ and I am glad the unlikely duo of Zoë and Sarah will be back with their unique form of acerbic wit.”