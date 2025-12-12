LG boosts news offering on Smart TVs

LG is adding leading news service Haystack News to its smart TVs in five countries including the UK.

The service, which sources content from more than 400 local, national and global news channels, will also be accessible from the home screen on LG TVs running webOS 25 or above for users in the US, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

Its addition is part of LG’s work to make it easer for users to access news which also includes upgrades to the webOS News Portal which will make finding news content “faster, smarter and more engaging”.

“Our mission at Haystack News is to provide viewers with unparalleled access to trusted, diverse news sources,” said Daniel Barreto, CEO of Haystack News.

“This expanded partnership marks a significant step forward in achieving that goal. We’re proud to deepen our relationship with the world’s number one OLED TV brand.”

Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company, said: “LG is enhancing the viewing experience with a refined UI for the News Q-card, making live news watching effortless and more accessible.

“This upgrade, along with our Haystack partnership, ensures users can seamlessly explore a wider range of free-to-watch content tailored to their interest and preferences.”