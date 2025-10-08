Drops of God season two gets airdate and first-look image

Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita return in season two of the Emmy Award-winning multilingual drama, “Drops of God,” premiering January 21, 2026 on Apple TV+. Image: Apple.

Apple TV+, the iPad and iPhone maker’s global streaming service, has released a first-look image from the upcoming second season of Drops of God which will premiere in all markets, excluding Japan, on January 21st 2026.

The show is adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi.

Season One dealt with the legacy of Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, whose daughter Camille (Fleur Geffrier) and protégé Issei (Tomohisa Yamashita) found themselves competing to inherit Léger’s extensive wine collection through a series of tastings and challenges.

In season two, the pair once again face a nearly impossible challenge: to uncover the origin of the world’s most wonderful wine, a secret that even Léger failed to unlock.

Through a series of trials and tests, their quest will take them to far-flung corners of the globe, force them to face their inner demons, and change them forever.

From Legendary Entertainment, the show is produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment and is directed by Oded Ruskin.