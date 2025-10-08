Hammer’s The Men of Sherwood Forest comes to 4K UHD Blu-ray

The Men of Sherwood Forest, Hammer’s first ever colour feature, is getting a restored 4K release on November 17th.
Directed by Val Guest (Quatermass) and starring Hollywood actor Don Taylor (Stalag 17), this landmark release marks Hammer’s first Robin Hood adventure.
While Richard the Lionheart is held hostage in Germany, his wicked brother John plots to usurp the throne. When a courier carrying the plans for Richard’s return is murdered in Sherwood, the blame is placed firmly on Robin and his men.
The cast also includes Reginald Beckwith, Eileen Moore, Douglas Wilmer, Harold Lang, Ballard Berkeley, Bernard Bresslaw and Patrick Holt.
This Limited Collector’s Edition includes a host of extras and features including:
- 4K UHD & 2 Blu-rays – The film is presented across UHD and two Blu-rays, housed in a stylish premium digipak. Both formats include the original mono and a new 5.1 surround mix.
- A Hidden Gem: Wolfshead (1969) – Alongside the main feature comes Wolfshead, a rarely seen TV pilot turned feature film, newly restored in 4K. Also included is the original VHS version for a striking restoration comparison.
- Deluxe Collector’s Packaging – The set comes in a premium slipcase and digipak, with a richly illustrated booklet of new essays by Hammer experts. A gallery of stills, publicity material, and selections from Carwithen’s score complete the edition.
- Sherwood’s Secret Weapon: Composer and author Neil Brand discusses Doreen Carwithen’s memorable score.
- Swashbuckler: Hammer was no stranger to derring-do and revisited both Sherwood Forest and the wider swashbuckling genre throughout the 1950s and ’60s. Journalist Barry Forshaw and others revisit their favourites.
- A Welcome Guest: Film historian and writer Neil Sinyard examines the film’s legacy and its director, the much-lauded Val Guest.
- New commentaries on both films: The Men of Sherwood Forest with writer, journalist and researcher David Huckvale and Wolfshead with writer and podcaster and Tim Worthington.
- Archival interview with director John Hough: Hough’s career-long interview covers his early work on TV and how it resulted in his directing Wolfshead.