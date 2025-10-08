Hammer’s The Men of Sherwood Forest comes to 4K UHD Blu-ray

The Men of Sherwood Forest, Hammer’s first ever colour feature, is getting a restored 4K release on November 17th.

Directed by Val Guest (Quatermass) and starring Hollywood actor Don Taylor (Stalag 17), this landmark release marks Hammer’s first Robin Hood adventure.

While Richard the Lionheart is held hostage in Germany, his wicked brother John plots to usurp the throne. When a courier carrying the plans for Richard’s return is murdered in Sherwood, the blame is placed firmly on Robin and his men.

The cast also includes Reginald Beckwith, Eileen Moore, Douglas Wilmer, Harold Lang, Ballard Berkeley, Bernard Bresslaw and Patrick Holt.

This Limited Collector’s Edition includes a host of extras and features including: