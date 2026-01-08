VodafoneThree becomes exclusive network in Get Connected stores

VodafoneThree will become the exclusive network operator in more than 46 Get Connected stores across Wales, the Midlands and the South West after signing a three year extension to its partnership with the mobile phone retailer.

Customers will be able to choose between tariffs offered by the mobile giant’s Vodafone, Three, Smarty, Voxi and Talkmobile brands

Jon Shaw, Consumer Operations Director at VodafoneThree, said: “Our partnership with Get Connected has gone from strength-to-strength, and the new exclusivity agreement is key to our retail presence in Wales.

“Working with trusted retail partners will help bring both Vodafone and Three brands to more people, offering customers more choice, greater value and access to the UK’s best network.”

Damian Cole, CEO, Get Connected, added: “I am pleased to announce that I have just signed the agreement for three years.

“This partnership will give us access to more products and means that the business is now secure for at least the next three years.”