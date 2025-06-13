EA Sports FC 25 comes to Amazon Luna

EA Sports FC 25 and Need for Speed Unbound have joined the line-up of games from Electronic Arts available on Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming system.

Available on a raft of devices, including Amazon’s own range of Fire TV streaming sticks and boxes, Luna allows gamers to play a range of titles, including AAA games, without the need for a console or gaming PC.

Amazon Prime members get access to a selection of popular titles each month and can also link their EA and Luna accounts to play previously purchased PC versions of EA games currently available on Luna at no additional cost.

The Luna+ subscription tier provides access to a larger selection of games, including from EA whose line-up on the platform also includes Dead Space, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Luna is available in the UK, US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Portugal.