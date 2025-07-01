EE broadband users can prioritise bandwidth for streaming apps

A new featuring rolling out to EE broadband users will allow them to prioritise bandwidth for their favourite streaming apps, helping to ensure big sporting events, movies and shows can be enjoyed without interruption.

The mobile network and ISP is adding a Stream Mode to its WiFi Enhancer feature which is available within the EE app and allows users to customise their connection depending on how they use it.

In addition to ensuring smooth viewing on apps such as Prime Video, Stream Mode also helps uploads to platforms like Twitch and YouTube, making live streaming and content sharing faster and more reliable.

EE’s WiFi Enhancer service also offers Game and Work Modes which, when activated, intelligently manage bandwidth across multiple devices and differentiates by activity type to ensure users enjoy the bandwidth and performance they need.

Customers can activate any of the three modes at any time, or even run all three simultaneously.

Stream Mode will be rolled out to eligible EE home broadband customers in the coming weeks.

WiFi Enhancer is included as standard with EE’s Made for Gamers and Busiest Home broadband bundles, or as a £5 per month 30 day rolling add-on for other plans. Customers need a Smart Hub Plus or Smart Hub Pro router to use the feature.

Luciano Oliveira, Director of Product, Home & TV at EE, said: “With Stream Mode, we’re giving customers even more control over their broadband experience.

“Whether its binge-watching boxsets or watching live sport, Stream Mode puts streaming apps in the fast lane, so customers can enjoy uninterrupted entertainment, even when the whole household is online.

“It’s all part of our mission to create a smarter, more personalised, WiFi experience, and it’s only available on EE”.