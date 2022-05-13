EE confirms launch date for Nreal’s Air AR Glasses

EE has confirmed that Nreal’s Air AR (Augmented Reality) glasses will be available to buy through all stores, phone and web channels from 20th May.

Last month it was revealed that the network would be the exclusive retailer for the glasses which offer a 201-inch expanded Full HD virtual display and can be used for both gaming via the cloud and streaming high-definition movies and TV shows.

Compatible with a range of smartphones from major manufacturers, the glasses work in conjunction with the Nreal Nebula app, which launches the AR operating environment for the end user.

Unlike most AR glasses, Nreal Air can also be kitted out with a lens frame for the individuals own prescription lenses—meaning customers do not have to use them with their normal glasses underneath.

Nreal Air supports two different modes. In “Air Casting” mode, customers can mirror their phone screen and enjoy their entire mobile experience on a 130-inch HD virtual display. The “MR Space” mode takes customers into a Mixed Reality environment and gives them a taste of AR technologies.

The glasses will be available to new and existing EE customers to purchase through all EE stores for £399.99, with select stores due to feature demo samples for customers to view.

EE is also offering eligible existing pay monthly customers the option to spread the cost of the glasses interest free over 11 months, for £35 a month and a £10 upfront cost on Add to Plan.