EE’s latest tech deal offers £130 off a Sony Bravia TV

by

Staff

EE has announced a one day deal on Sony’s KD-50X75WL 50” 4K Android TV which will be available tomorrow (18th July) for £130 off its standard RRP of £499.

The deal is the latest in the mobile network’s Tech Drops initiative which offers both EE and non-EE customers savings on new tech products via the EE mobile app.

The Sony Bravia KD-50X75WL Smart TV features: 

  • 4K HDR Picture with X1 Processor
  • Google TV Built-In, offering instant access to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube, and other popular apps
  • Voice Control with Google Assistant
  • X-Balanced Speaker and Dolby Audio

EE pitches the TV as “the perfect accompaniment” to its own EE TV platform which offers flexible entertainment and sports packages, plus a choice of set top box. 

EE says stock on promotional items is limited and deals are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

