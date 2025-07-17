EE’s latest tech deal offers £130 off a Sony Bravia TV

EE has announced a one day deal on Sony’s KD-50X75WL 50” 4K Android TV which will be available tomorrow (18th July) for £130 off its standard RRP of £499.
The deal is the latest in the mobile network’s Tech Drops initiative which offers both EE and non-EE customers savings on new tech products via the EE mobile app.
The Sony Bravia KD-50X75WL Smart TV features:
- 4K HDR Picture with X1 Processor
- Google TV Built-In, offering instant access to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube, and other popular apps
- Voice Control with Google Assistant
- X-Balanced Speaker and Dolby Audio
EE pitches the TV as “the perfect accompaniment” to its own EE TV platform which offers flexible entertainment and sports packages, plus a choice of set top box.
EE says stock on promotional items is limited and deals are available on a first-come, first-served basis.