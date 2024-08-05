Upcoming Meta Quest title Dig VR gets new trailer

Publisher Wired Productions and award-winning developer Just Add Water have revealed a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Virtual Reality title, Dig VR.



Coming to Meta Quest later this year, the game invites players to step into the virtual world of earth excavation.

Featuring an easy-to-learn, but fun to master, realistic control scheme, Dig VR recreates the feeling of sitting atop a bright yellow digger with haptics, surround sound and vibrant visuals.



Starting off with nothing more than a mini-digger and a dream, players will progress to pick up the keys to a colossal machine with a diverse set of attachments to overcome the most challenging of jobs.



Check out what to expect below:

Choice of authentic & simplified controller schemes

Full Career Mode Campaign with options for both serious & casual players

Control powerful machinery, with up to 4 machines in a range of sizes

Unlock up to 7 unique tool heads to attach to the digger, including a bucket, Breaker, Circular Saw, Auger, Trimmer, Compactor and Grabber.

Over 70 customisation options to unlock for your digger, including decal, paint & skins

Play quirky mini-games, or enjoy the zen sandbox mode

Featuring the first ever dynamic digable terrain in VR that can be dug, moved and dumped.

Dig VR is coming to Meta Quest in 2024 – for more information visit DigVRgame.com.

