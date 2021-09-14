EE to offer enhanced indoor 5G coverage from next month

EE has announced that its enhanced indoor 5G coverage will begin to roll-out next month, with Redditch, Morecambe and Cramlington among the first towns to benefit.

The boosted, more reliable signal will use the 700MHz 5G spectrum acquired in Ofcom’s auction this March.

David Salam, Director of Mobile at EE, said: “As the UK’s best network, we continue to look for ways to provide our customers with the best 5G service possible.

“By further enhancing the indoor 5G coverage we provide, we’re helping boost the experience for those with the latest smartphones, allowing them to get the most from them in more places across the UK.”