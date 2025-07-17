The Open – BBC strikes new multi-year rights deal

BBC Sport has secured a new multi-year deal for The Open allowing it to bring audiences radio commentaries, TV highlights and digital clips until 2027.

The deal starts today with coverage of the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush.

Fans will be able to enjoy 38 hours of live coverage across Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds starting with the first tee shot on Thursday and culminating with the final putt on Sunday evening.

Highlights and key moments will also be available on the BBC Sport website, app, and social media platforms.

Alongside in-depth radio coverage and digital clips, TV audiences can enjoy highlights coverage presented by Sarah Mulkerrins and Rishi Persad alongside an expert commentary line-up featuring Andrew Cotter and Ken Brown.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: “This is a fantastic deal that ensures audiences can continue to enjoy the very best of The Open across BBC Sport. It’s an iconic moment in the sporting calendar, and BBC Sport will bring the drama and stories to life on TV, iPlayer, Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online.”

Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&A, added: “Extending our long-standing partnership with BBC Sport is incredibly important in ensuring that the drama and excitement of these historic championships will continue to be enjoyed by millions of viewers throughout the UK.

“The Open sits at the heart of the great British sporting summer and the BBC’s extensive radio, television and digital coverage will mean that the compelling stories from the Championship are shared with existing fans as well as inspiring new ones.”