Two Doors Down returns with new Christmas special

Arabella Weir and Alex Norton star in Two Doors Down. Image: BBC Studios/Alan Peebles

The BBC’s multi award-winning Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down is set to return with a new Christmas special.

Created by Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp, the show first debuted in 2013 as a one-off special and has since enjoyed seven series and three Christmas specials, each written by the duo.

Across its run the show enjoyed a steady growth in audiences, rising from 1.3m on BBC Two in 2016 to a 28 day audience average of 2.8m for the last series following its move to BBC One.

Both the show and its cast have been recognised with various awards, including an RTS Scotland Award for Best Comedy in 2024 and 2017, and BAFTA Scotland Best Actress awards for Doon Mackichan in 2024 and for Elaine C. Smith in 2018.

The most recent series, which aired in 2023, looked set to be last following the death of Simon Carlyle but Gregor Sharp and the cast have now reunited for a further outing.

Viewers will see the residents of Latimer Crescent congregate at Beth (Arabella Weir) and Eric’s (Alex Norton) house to celebrate Christmas.

Once again they’ll be joined by son Ian (Jamie Quinn) and his fiancé Gordon (Kieran Hodgson) and neighbours Christine (Elaine C Smith), Cathy (Doon Mackichan) and Colin (Jonathan Watson), Alan (Graeme Stevely) and Michelle (Joy McAvoy).

Gregor Sharp said: “It’s really exciting to be revisiting Latimer Crescent with all the regular cast for this new episode.

“Christmas is a time for getting together with friends and family and then becoming low level irritated by them so it feels like they’re the perfect group to celebrate the season with.”

BBC Director of Comedy Jon Petrie added: “There’s something comforting about having the neighbours round for Christmas, even if they bring minor chaos.

“Gregor and the gang bring the warm laughs, sly digs and brilliantly petty moments that make Two Doors Down such a cracking comedy. Expect it to sparkle on BBC iPlayer and BBC One faster than Cathy can pop a prosecco.”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy at BBC Studios Productions, and Executive Producer Steven Canny, said: “We’re so pleased to be returning to Latimer Crescent and can’t wait for the audience to be back in Beth and Eric’s for another tortuous Christmas.

“Gregor and Simon created a brilliantly funny show that has an outstanding cast of memorable and loveable characters and we’re hugely looking forward to seeing them torment each other again.”

Louise Thornton, BBC Scotland’s Head of Commissioning, added: “I’m delighted to be working with our network comedy colleagues to bring Two Doors Down back to our screens for a festive special.

“It holds a very special place in the heart of our audiences and we’re looking forward to seeing what Christmas treats will be unwrapped with our friends at Latimer Crescent.”