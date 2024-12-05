Eureka brings Legend of the Eight Samurai to Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is bringing Legend of the Eight Samurai , Kinji Fukasaku’s epic adventure featuring Sonny Chiba and an ensemble cast, to Blu-ray.

Available from 17 February, the film is being released as part of The Masters of Cinema Series, in a Limited edition of 2000 copies exclusively featuring an O-card slipcase and collector’s booklet.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

A Japanese box-office sensation directed by the revered Kinji Fukasaku (Battle Royale), Legend of the Eight Samurai brings together an impressive ensemble cast, including Hiroko Yakushimaru (Sailor Suit and Machine Gun), Hiroyuki Sanada (Ring), Sonny Chiba (Message from Space) and Etsuko Shihomi (The Street Fighter), in a sweeping epic that blends fantasy with historical drama.

The Satomi Clan have been all-but wiped out by their mortal enemies: the ghoulish members of the undead Hikita Clan. The last Satomi survivor is Princess Shizu (Yakushimaru), who goes into hiding to avoid meeting the same fate as her family.

Left to wander on her own, she eventually becomes entangled with farmer-turned-soldier Shinbei (Sanada) and then a pair of warrior monks who reveal themselves to be two of eight fabled Hakkenden – or “Dog Warriors” – who can lift the curse that has been placed upon her family.

Together, they must find the rest of the Hakkenden and take on the leader of the Hikita Clan: the evil Tamazusa (Mari Natsuki).