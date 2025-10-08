Eureka to release Robert Aldrich’s Apache on Blu-ray

Robert Aldrich’s Apache is getting a Limited Edition UK Blu-ray release as part of Eureka Entertainment’s The Masters of Cinema Series. Available from December 8th, this edition is strictly limited to 2,000 copies and comes housed in an O-card slipcase with a collector’s booklet.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Perhaps best known for his iconic film noir effort Kiss Me Deadly, his unsettling psychological horror film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? and his action-packed war movie The Dirty Dozen, the celebrated American auteur Robert Aldrich was also an accomplished director of Westerns.

Amongst his best are Vera Cruz, The Last Sunset and his very first foray into the genre: the Burt Lancaster vehicle Apache.

Following the surrender of Geronimo (Monte Blue) to the United States Cavalry, Massai (Lancaster) becomes the last remaining Apache warrior.

After he’s captured by the American military and set to be forcibly resettled on a reservation in Florida, all seems lost. But Massai manages to escape and sets out to return home, where he hopes to settle down with Nalinle (Jean Peters) and farm the land.

But as the frontier shrinks rapidly by the day, returning to his homeland will not be so easy.

Special Features: