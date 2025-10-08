The Miniature Wife is heading to Sky

Sky has secured exclusive UK and Irish rights to Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen’s new US comedy-drama The Miniature Wife.

Marriage gets hilariously complicated when Lindy (Banks) is unexpectedly shrunk in a technological mishap, much to the surprise of husband Les (Macfadyen). Domestic life takes a turn for the perfectly mismatched pair, as their day-to-day turns into a razor-sharp battle for power.

The series, which was commissioned by US streaming service Peacock, is produced by Media Res Studio and distributed by Sony Pictures Television. It will air on Sky and streaming service NOW in 2026.

Katie Keenan, Group Director of Acquisitions for Sky UK and Europe, said: “We are thrilled to have acquired The Miniature Wife from our long-standing partners, Sony Pictures Television, and are excited to bring it to our UK and Ireland customers next year.

“The show brings together an incredible all-star cast including some familiar and much-loved British talent.

“The on-screen chemistry between Matthew and Elizabeth is magnetic, and paired with quick, witty writing, the comedy drama from Media Res Studio is set to be one of the standout hits next year.”