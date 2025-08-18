Fallout – Prime Video reveals new look at season 2

Copyright: © 2025 Amazon Content Services LLC

Prime Video has released new photos from the upcoming second season Fallout.

Set to debut in December, the new run will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences on a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

Based on the iconic game series, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have.

Two-hundred years after an apocalypse, the denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias and Frances Turner star in the series which is produced by Kilter Films and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Season One is currently available to stream on Prime Video.



