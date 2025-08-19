Superman gets confirmed digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray release dates

David Corenswet as Superman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Superman,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. © 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. TM & © DC

James Gunn’s Superman reboot will be available to buy from digital retailers next week (August 26th) with a host of special features including a gag reel, deleted scenes, and a director’s commentary.

The movie is also coming to 4K UHD, and Blu-ray on October 27th with an extras line-up which includes:

Adventures in Making Superman Featurette (60:00)

Icons Forever: Superman’s Enduring Legacy – Featurette (6:05)

Lex Luthor: The Mind of a Master Villain – Featurette (5:18)

Kryptunes: The Music of Superman – Featurette (6:31)

Paws to Pixels: Krypto is Born – Featurette (5:54)

Breaking News: The Daily Planet Returns – Featurette (5:23)

The Ultimate Villain – Featurette (5:30)

The Justice Gang – Featurette (10:37)

A New Era: DC Takes Off – Featurette (4:53)

Synopsis

When Superman (David Corenswet) is drawn into conflicts abroad and at home, his actions to protect humankind are questioned, and his vulnerability allows tech billionaire Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) to leverage the opportunity to get Superman out of the way for good.

Will the Daily Planet’s intrepid reporter Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), together with the aid of Metropolis’s other metahumans and Superman’s own four-legged companion, Krypto, be able to help Superman before Luthor can completely destroy him?

The film’s cast also includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell.

Gunn directed the film from his own screenplay and also produced alongside fellow DC Studio head Peter Safran.

Behind the camera Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert, Jason Ballantine and William Hoy.