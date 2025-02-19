FIFA+ app launches on Netgem TV devices

The FIFA+ app is coming to set top boxes powered by Netgem, the TV platform offered by a range of ISPs including TalkTalk, Community Fibre, Connect Fibre, and BRSK.

Football fans in the UK and Ireland will be the first to benefit, followed by those in France and elsewhere in Europe.

In addition to matches and highlights from past World Cup and Women’s World Cup tournaments, the free FIFA+ app offers a wealth of football related content including original documentaries and behind-the-scenes access to some of the most influential figures in the world of football.

“We are thrilled to partner with FIFA+ to bring free, premium sports content to our users,” said Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer at Netgem.

“This collaboration reinforces our dedication to providing a comprehensive and engaging entertainment experience, with a focus on delivering high-quality content at no extra cost to our audience, and further enhances the value we bring to our operator partners.”