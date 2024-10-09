Find It, Fix It, Flog It returns this month

A new series of Find It, Fix It, Flog It debuts on streaming service U (previously UKTV Play) and channel U&Yesterday later this month.

Both outlets are part of UKTV, a commercial broadcaster wholly owned by the BBC which operates a portfolio of advert and subscription-funded channels here in the UK.

Debuting on October 28th, the show’s ninth series sees Henry Cole return to save and repurpose more old and unwanted stuff from the nation’s sheds, garages and barns.

He’s joined by sidekick Alan Milleyard, upcycler Simon O’ Brien and restorer Gemma Longworthlove as he seeks to turn rubbish into reddies for the owners and save a load of junk from going to landfill.

The show, which aired on Channel 4 for seven series, moved to the BBC’s commercial subsidiary last year and is produced by Cole’s HCA Entertainment.