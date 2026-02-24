Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison gets first trailer

Pictured (L-R): Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn and Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller /Paramount + © 2026 Viacom International Inc.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell star in this first trailer for The Madison, Taylor Sheridan’s latest series for Paramount+.

Debuting on March 14th with its first three episodes, the series follows a New York City family moving to the Madison River valley of central Montana and has been described as “Sheridan’s most intimate work to date”.

A second season has already been commissioned.

In addition to Pfeiffer and Russell, the series stars Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, Matthew Fox and Will Arnett.