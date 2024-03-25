Four free DLCs announced for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed 

Four new free DLC updates are coming to Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the 2021 console game from developer and publisher IllFonic.

The first release is being released to coincide with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the franchise’s latest cinema chapter, and lets fans try their hand at taking down Garraka, master of the Death Chill. Alternatively they can play as the heavy themselves and plunge the world into a new ice age.

The free DLC will also include more Ghostbuster gear – proton packs, suits, and more.

IllFonic says future DLCs will include a 40th Anniversary announcement, and the return of a fan favourite.

“We have been so focused on building an immersive world, one fans would recognize and appreciate,” remarks Jared Gerritzen, Chief Creative Officer at IllFonic.

“Our goal now is to double down on the feel. As a long-time Ghostbusters fan, I want to feel immersed. Our drive for DLC year two: heighten the fun, heighten the experience.”