Amazon reveals Prime Day sale event dates

Amazon has confirmed that its Prime Big Deal Days sale event will return for 2025.

“Hundreds of thousands of deals,” including on products from brands such as Crocs, De’Longhi, Levi’s, and Ninja, will be available to all Prime members across 7-8th October.

A Prime membership includes access to the retailer’s streaming service, Prime Video, plus music and podcasts through Amazon Music Prime and Prime Gaming.

Membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 for an annual subscription, with qualifying customers eligible for a free trial.

Shoppers can visit amazon.co.uk/primebigdealdays* for more information and shop deals from 7 October

