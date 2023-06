Free League are offering savings up to 50% off selected titles, including its Blade Runner, Alien and JRR Tolkien inspired The One Ring games.

The firm’s summer sale runs until July 5th and also includes savings on Tales From the Loop RPG, Symbaroum, and Coriolis – The Third Horizon games.

Savings vary between titles and include selected rulebooks, add-ons, starter kits, and bundles, with all deals available directly via the Free League webstore.