Freeview Play on-demand library now exceeds 40,000 hours

Freeview Play users can now access more than 40,000 hours of subscription-free catch-up and on-demand content, the equivalent of 4.5 years viewing.

The UK’s largest free TV platform hosts catch-up players from all of the nation’s main channels, including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, STV Player, UKTV Play, and BBC Sounds, which offer a mix of catch-up content and complete boxsets.

On-demand highlights include All Creatures Great and Small, Luther, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and The Ipcress File, One Tree Hill, Vampire Diaries, Taskmaster and Gossip Girl.

In addition selected BBC iPlayer shows, including Sir David Attenborough’s Dynasties II and The Green Planet, are available in Ultra High Definition on some Freeview Play set top boxes and TVs.

Users can easily find content thanks to a universal search feature which searches across all the players at the same time.

Owen Jenkinson, Marketing Director at Freeview Play commented: “Freeview Play just keeps getting bigger and better.

“Over the past few months alone more live channels have been added to the platform, such as W channel, and BBC Three, and our on-demand offering is now an incredible 40,000 hours strong. Free TV has never looked so good.”