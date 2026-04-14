Amazon strikes deal to buy Globalstar

Amazon is set to buy Globalstar and will use its satellites, radio frequency spectrum, and expertise to add direct-to-device (D2D) services to its own low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network.

In addition to the acquisition, Amazon has announced a long-term deal with Apple – which owns around 20% of Globalstar – to provide services, including Emergency SOS via satellite, to iPhone and Apple Watch devices.

From 2028 Amazon Leo will begin deploying its own “next-generation” D2D satellite system which Amazon says will “deliver more advanced voice, data, and messaging services to mobile phones and other cellular devices.”

The new satellites will “integrate seamlessly” with Amazon’s first- and second-generation Leo systems to form a “powerful, unified network that combines fixed and mobile satellite services to support a wide range of customers and use cases”.

Panos Panay, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Devices & Services, said: “There are billions of customers out there living, traveling, and operating in places beyond the reach of existing networks, and we started Amazon Leo to help bridge that divide.

“By combining Globalstar’s proven expertise and strong foundation with Amazon’s customer-obsession and innovation, customers can expect faster, more reliable service in more places—keeping them connected to the people and things that matter most.”

Commenting on the Apple tie-up, he added: “We’re excited to support Apple users through the Leo D2D system, and look forward to working with mobile network partners to help extend coverage to every corner of the planet.”